Late Sir Lus’s body arrives in Port Moresby

Acting Prime Minister Soroi Eoe received the casket and thanked Member for Maprik John Simon for accompanying the body and express his sympathy.

“This afternoon is a very sad moment for us, the people of Maprik and the sepik region and all over PNG.It is a sad occasion because Sir Pita is one of the founding fathers of this nation, adding iam so sad to receive this great man to Port Moresby.”

“On behalf of the members of Prime minister James Marape and the Pangu Pati, I accept the body of Late Sir Pita Lus to Port Moresby to begin the journey of other protocols that will be accorded to him before the casket departs to his resting place,” minister Eoe said.

“I thanked the people of Maprik for giving us this great leader, people of Sepik for giving us their son who supported the growth of this nation. This is a sad year as we lost two of our founding fathers,” Eoe added.

On behalf of the people of PNG Minister Eoe passes his sincere condolences to Governor Bird and the people of Maprik. Like the other great leaders that had gone, he pledges to host an appropriate ceremony for this great man.

The casket is now at the funeral home.