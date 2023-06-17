Late Sam Inguba last respects in Port Moresby

The body of Late Inguba and funeral party arrived in Port Moresby from Lae this morning, June 17th and will leave for his resting place in Kavieng on Sunday 18th of June, 2023 at 3pm.

A Guard of Honour will be given tomorrow before he leaves for his resting place.

According to Dominic Kakas from the Police Media Unit, spoke to this newsroom stating that Late Sam Inguba served as Police Commissioner from 2002 – 2006.

Kakas stated that the Morobe Provincial Police Office paid for a lot of the expenses in Lae for the death arrangements in assistance to the family.

“I want to acknowledge Police Commissioner, David Manning for recognizing former police officers, although there wasn’t any form of sendoff and resigned quietly into his private life this recognition is fitting.”

The Police Commissioner and senior officer are expected to visit the Haus Krai at Boroko at 10am tomorrow.

The Body of Late Sam Inguba will have a welcome party in Kavieng with the escort of Deputy Police Commissioner, Francis Tokura and Assistance Police Commissioner Perou N’Dranou.

The funeral will be held on Monday 19th of June, 2023 and laid to rest after.