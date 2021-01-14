Late PPC N’Drasal laid to rest

He has been described as a loyal and disciplined senior Royal PNG Constabulary officer.

The late PPC served with distinction for 27 years in the Royal PNG Constabulary until his untimely passing on December 16, 2020, at the Angau Memorial Provincial Hospital.

“Late PPC N’Drasal was a very hard working, disciplined and committed officer who has served with high distinction across the nation and in Morobe,” said Lae MP, John Rosso.

“He has contributed immensely towards improving law and order in Morobe Province.”

The Morobe and Lae metropolitan police, including the provincial government and business community, paid their final respects on Saturday January 9th at the St Mary’s church in Lae. The Late PPC N’Drasal’s body was repatriated to his home province the next day, where he was given a fitting farewell at the Nadzab Airport.

Escorting the casket was Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Peter Guinness, the Morobe provincial administration management and a Morobe and Lae metropolitan police contingent.

The delegation was met at the Manus airport with a red carpet, a police guard of honour and a waiting military ambulance.

Manus Provincial Administrator, Oka Nugu, and his officials were also at the airport to welcome the Morobe repatriation team.

An overwhelmed ACP Guinness said he was truly humbled with the respect and honour given to his colleague.

The late Chief Superintendent’s body was then escorted to the Manus police station for viewing.

The Manus provincial administration and other state agencies paid their last respects at the Manus Provincial Government headquarters when en route to his Tawii village in the Tetidu LLG, South Coast Manus, where he was laid to rest on Tuesday, January 12th.

(The body of the late Morobe provincial police commander, Chief Superintendent Alex N’Drasal, being received at Manus airport on January 10th)