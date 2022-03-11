Late Minister Samb Arrives In The Country

This casket was received by Prime Minister James Marape at the Jackson’s International Airport Carpark Ceremonial area.

The late Minister, who was on an official duty trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, died after being admitted to hospital in the UAE capital.

According to information from Ambassador Joshua Kalinoe, Samb died at 12.18pm (UAE time) on Thursday 3rd March.

Residents who could make the 5am arrival of Late Samb’s casket turned up at the airport.

According to a program, the Late Minister’s casket is now at the funeral home and will be taken to the Sir John Guise Stadium at 10am today for a traditional ritual to be performed by the people of Goilala, to welcome their leader home.

The Prime Minister and Governor for Central will witness the ceremony.

After the ceremony, the Late Minister’ casket will be returned to the funeral home.