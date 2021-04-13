Late Mendani to Lie-In-State in Parliament

The Late MP, died on March 19 2021, at the age of 53, after contracting the Coronavirus.

When announcing his death on the 20th, Pandemic Controller David Manning said Late Mr Mendani presented himself to the Pacific International Hospital on February 24 2021, after experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath and headaches.

He was initially diagnosed with Pneumonia at another clinic and referred to PIH.

The Late MP was then tested for COVID-19 and his results came back positive.

He later succumbed to his illness and passed away.

This Wednesday April 14th, Late Mr Mendani’s body will be transported to the National Parliament and will Lie-In-State in the Grand Hall.

At 12pm, his body will be returned to the Funeral Home.

On Thursday 15 April, his body will be transported to the PNG Defence Force Air Transport Squadron hanger at 6:30am, and will depart for his hometown in Kerema, Gulf Province.

Deputy Speaker Koni Iguan will travel with Late Mr Mendani’s body, to officially hand him over to the Governor for Gulf Chris Haiveta.

The Late MP will be buried in Kanabea Local Level Government, where he originates from.

Late Richard Mendani was first elected to the 9th National Parliament for the Kerema Open Electorate in 2012 and re-elected to the 10th National Parliament in the 2017 General Elections.

During his term as an MP, he served as member of the Constitutional Laws and Acts and Subordinate Legislation Committee, Private Business Committee and Public Accounts Committee and was Chairman of the Economics Affairs Committee.

He also served as a Shadow Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Mining and Geo-Assets and State-owned Enterprises.