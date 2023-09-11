Late Maprik MP remembered

Described as a humble yet determined leader, Kapris was the sitting member for Maprik open until his untimely passing on August 13, 2023.

Kapris was first elected to the National Parliament in 2002, re-elected in 2007 and lost his seat to John Simon in 2012.

During this time as a member of parliament, he was caretaker Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Minister for Defence, Forest as well as Minister for Housing and Minister for Works.

He also served as the caretaker Minister for Transport, Civil Aviation and Fisheries during Late Sir Michael’s reign. He last ministerial portfolio was as Minister for Commerce and Industry until August 2011 in the Somare-Temu government.

After a two-term absence in politics, Kapris reclaimed his seat in the recently concluded elections.

The late Maprik MP was a member of the People’s National Congress Party in the 11th Parliament until his passing.

Professor Albert Melam delivered Late Kapris eulogy today. He described the late MP as a loving father, grandfather, son, colleague and friend, who touched the lives of many through his leadership.

Daughter Verol Kapris paid tribute to her late father. She said he was a great man full of wisdom, morals and values.

“Life become empty ever since you left us; our silent tears fall each time when we remember you. Your loving, caring, heartily character glows in our hearts.

“We will try our best to live by your values you raised us with, and most importantly a valuable life lesson that family is key,” she said.

Meanwhile, members of parliament paid their last respects at the lie-in-state ceremony at the Parliament House this morning. The ceremony was followed by a funeral service at the Tabernacle of Praise Church.

His casket will depart for Wewak, East Sepik Province on Tuesday, September 12, where he will be laid to rest.