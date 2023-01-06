Late Dr. Gelu’s casket arrives in POM

The casket was accompanied by his family from Alotau.

At the airport, staff of the Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs and Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates Commission welcomed the casket.

Also notably present were senior public servants including Secretary to Government Ivan Pomaleu, Secretary to Department of Personnel Management Taies Sansan, Acting Police Commissioner Joan Clarkson, Defence Force Commander Mark Goina, Transport Secretary Roy Mumu and Registrar for Political Parties Fabian Pok.

Upon his arrival, the casket was then transported to the Funeral Home at Erima.

Earlier this week, Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs Soroi Eoe announced Dr. Gelu’s passing in Alotau after battling a short illness.

Late Dr. Gelu was recently appointed as Secretary for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs after serving as the Registrar for Political Parties.