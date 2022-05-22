Late DPM Basil Laid To Rest

His tomb is in front of his home that he has been building since 2012. Hundreds gathered at Sagayo to bid his farewell.

In a ceremony befitting a respected Statesman, the late DPM's casket was slowly brought to his tomb, where the PNG flag was neatly folded and handed to his mother, Cathy Basil, as a sign of appreciation for her late son's contributions to the nation.

The Late Basil's casket was then lowered into his tomb, followed by a three-volley salute that was fired in his honour by the PNG Defence Force.

His colleagues and close friends paid their last respects, including Lae MP John Rosso, Huon Gulf MP, Ross Seymour and Nawaeb MP, Kennedy Wenge.

Chief Executive officer of Manolos, Captain Jurgen Ruh, was also there to bid his final farewell.