Late Chief Jacob brought to Lae

The body of the late owner of one of PNG's largest trucking firms, Mapai Transport, was discovered Friday Morning at his Lakolam home in Enga Province.

Manolos CEO, Captain Jurgen Ruh, said they picked up the Late Chief's body and brought him over to Lae yesterday afternoon.

A large convoy went around Lae city before his body was brought to his new storage yard at Speedway.

Capt Ruh said the atmosphere was “very sad and somber”.

Capt Ruh also reported that an unrest started as soon as they left Lakolam.

“They just can't help themselves and assume sorcery just because cause of death has not been established,” Capt Ruh said.

Meantime, the body of the Late Chief Jacob will be taken to the funeral home after Speedway.

(Pictures by Peam Yakali)