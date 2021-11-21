Lass Stands To Promote Culture

Ms Tabara, 25, of mixed parentage of Oro and the Solomon Islands was crowned Miss Italpreziosi 2021 for the Miss Pacific Island pageant in PNG.

She decided to enter the Miss PNG Pacific Islands Pageant, because she believes it is a platform that will empower young women to be a voice for positive social change.

Mrs O’Rourke said: “Hannah will advocate for the preservation of culture and traditional arts which also resonates with MPIP. We are delighted that Hannah will bring her knowledge and passion to our platform, to promote our unique cultural diversity.”

Chairperson of the MPIP PNG, Mrs Molly O’Rourke expressed her appreciation to the management of Italpreziosi for their sponsorship.

“I thank Italpreziosi South Pacific Limited (ISPL) for having faith in me and supporting me in this pageant,” Ms Tabara said. Italpreziosi Operations Manager, Malen Dimaculangan as her major sponsor welcomed Ms Tabara as Miss Italpreziosi 2021.

ISPL has been a big supporter of MPIP PNG and they believe that education is an important factor in human development and positive societal changes.

Ms Tabara said she is honoured to be sponsored by an organization that advocates for issues that she is also passionate about.

Raised in Mt Hagen by missionary parents, she credited her passion for Papua New Guinea’s history, cultures and traditional knowledge to the place where she was born and raised.

“Being able to amplify good deeds through a platform such as MPIP PNG is a blessing, and I am honored to be a part of it,” Ms Tabara said.

She said: “My love for the creative arts and PNG cultures has inspired me to strive for the preservation of PNG cultures, in the hope that creative arts can be taught in schools to children as young as those in kindergarten.

“In today’s society, due to external influences, the capacity to maintain our cultural heritage is narrowed. The desire to maintain a status quo grows while the need to transfer history, cultural skills and traditional knowledge to the younger generation is slowly diminishing.

Ms Tabara believes in documenting as many of PNG’s fascinating cultures and encouraging the use of creative mediums such as painting, fashion designs, music and film will help preserve the cultures.

She said it is important for Papua New Guineans to understand who they are first, to be able to develop as a society.

Ms Tabara recently completed her dual major bachelor’s degree in Creative Arts & Design and Anthropology & Sociology at the University of Papua New Guinea.