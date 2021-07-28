Lasalle Tech takes part in ecotourism program

The students were privileged to learn about the operations of the Park as it has a reputation as a leading international tourist attraction in PNG as an advocate for ecotourism.

Nature Park’s Education Manager, Shirley Mogi said: “Papua New Guinea is a country reach in biodiversity. As while it occupies only a per cent in landmass of the Earth’s surface, 7 per cent of the World’s Biodiversity is found here in Papua New Guinea.”

Ms Mogi said: About 50 per cent of the country’s biodiversity is yet to be discovered and that puts Papua New Guinea in a great position, as we still have most of our natural environment intact. PNG is rich with flora and fauna which are vital in operating and promoting an Ecotourism attraction.”

Ecotourism is a form of tourism involving responsible travel to natural areas, conserving the environment, and improving the well-being of the local people.

Interactive programs run by the Park to educate on the importance of ecotourism gives a new perspective to students who participate, giving them more reasons to protect and conserve the environment.