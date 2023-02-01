LaSalle Secondary enrolls year 11 students

The school was founded by Brigandine Sisters from Australia in the 1973 as the Hohola Youth Development Center to cater for young youths in the city.

Over the years the school has transformed to another technical secondary school but not abandoning its original vision for vocational and technical training.

After 50 years, the school goes to the next level by accepting its pioneer group of Grade 11 who will be graduating after Grade 12 next year 2024.

Cs1 Media and parents who visited the school for the purpose of enrolling their children, were impressed with the school infrastructures and said its standard is well above most secondary schools in the country.

The school situated behind the Hohola SDA Church and has a good view towards Gordons and Jackson Airport. The triple level classroom was built with assistance by Australian Aid is setting high standard for student learning compare to most secondary schools in Port Moresby.

School Principal, Brother Antony Samy Pancras FSC said he is confident that with the well set infrastructure and its easy accessibility, the school is set to be counted among the 10 top schools in the country, come 2024.

He said the pioneering Grade 11 students were selected from Jubilee Secondary School, De LaSalle in Bomana and Marienville Girls Secondary, who will form the core group of students with the hope of making LaSalle Secondary School becoming a top 10 school by 2025.

To ensure that this eventuates, the school handpicked the teaching staff to carry out this mission.

The parents were quite impressed during the registration week and with the school year starting this week, La Salle staff and students will be happy to teach and learn in a conducive environment.