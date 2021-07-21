Laptops stolen from NBC Manus: Police

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the suspects forced open the back door and gained entry into the office.

“Therein the culprits stole two Lenovo laptops, a hard drive, a grass cutter, a headphone and a small safe containing K800 for officers’ patrol allowance.

“Anyone selling laptops of similar brand or any stolen properties must be reported to the police as it is an offence to buy stolen goods.”

Police believe one of the escapees that broke out from the police cells on Sunday, July 18th, was involved in the incident.

“He was the person who earlier broke into the magistrate’s office at the Lorengau courthouse,” stated PPC Yapu.

“His case is pending in court.”

Police have appealed to the community and Lorengau town to hand the suspect over so they can deal with him.