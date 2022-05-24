LANPAC A Success

“One example of such training was APEC 2018 when bilateral partners came and trained PNGDF personnel to support Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary in delivering of APEC in respect to security of the leadership summit,” Major General Goina said.

“Another example of such training was deployment of PNGDF Force Elements to Solomon Islands in 2003 to quell civil unrest. PNGDF personnel were trained alongside Australian Defence Force and other Pacific Countries prior to deployment in Solomon Islands,” added Major General Goina.

Major General Goina made this remarks whilst speaking at the Land Forces of the Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC) held in Honolulu, Hawaii from the 17-19 May, 2022.

The Chief of PNG Defence Force, Major General Mark Goina was invited on the second day of the Symposium to be a member of panel to present on Combined Joint Training in the Indo-Pacific region.

In his presentation, he also acknowledged the continuous and unwavering support of bilateral partners such as Australia, United States, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Japan, Indonesia and China among others who have always been supportive and still continue to maintain presence and engage in various capacities with PNGDF.

LANPAC is an event where Senior Army and Land Forces Leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region discuss and share valuable insights and affirm cooperative commitments to the region.

Topics discussed in the symposium included Deterring Aggression through Joint and Coalition Readiness, Role of Land Forces in Deterrence, Strategic Environment; COVID-19, Climate Change & other Catastrophes; Lessons for Future Preparedness and Preparedness to meet Future Challenges amongst others.

The event also served as catalyst for discussion on individual perspectives, common challenges and collective opportunities where Senior Military Leaders of twenty-six countries within the region of Indo-Pacific attended including Australia, NZ, UK, Japan, Germany, Israel, and Canada.

Apart from the LANPAC Symposium, there were one to one bilateral talks with bigger Allied partners including NZ, the United Kingdom, Deputy Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, Lieutenant General Stephen Sklenka and General Charles Flynn, the Commanding General of United States Army Pacific.

The Chief of Defence Force and his party returned home on Sunday 22 May.