Landowners Present Position Paper To MRA

The presentation was done on Monday 6th December 2021 and was witnessed by former KBK LOA Chairman, Tobby Bare, Matthew Denguo and Raibus Group CEO, Kenny Kerry. The representatives from the LOAs travelled to Port Moresby to present their position paper.

The position paper contains collective issues affecting the LOAs from Kurumbukari, Inland Pipeline, Coastal Pipeline and Basamuk who are impacted by the giant nickel/cobalt mining operations in Madang province.

“We have taken this approach for the first time and have pledged to pursue our cause as ‘One landowner with One Voice. All landowner issues and concerns are outlined in this position paper,” Chairman of the Coastal Pipeline LOA, Steven Saud said.

He stated that specific issue concerning SML area Landowners at Kurumbukari and Basamuk plant site have been addressed and inserted into this position paper document as attachments.

“So we the landowners will go to the MoA review with one united front and await the response from the State and the mine operator to convene the review of the memorandum of agreement soon.”