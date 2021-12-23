Landowners Demand Payments

The committed was done by former Minister for Petroleum and Energy, William Duma in 2009 during the UBSA signing in Kokopo, East New Britain Province.

Oil Search and ExxonMobil have also been asked to pay outstanding rental payments for Mt Kiki Repeater station as per a September 9, 2021 agreement.

The frustrated clan members of the four Oil head base in Gobe have blocked off the in-field road leading to the Oil Heads since December 13, 2021, because the Government is yet to address their demands.

The chairmen of the ILG clans met in Port Moresby yesterday, Wednesday 22 December to call on the Government to settle all payments before the locals will clear the road.

The landowners had earlier handed a petition to the Department of Petroleum and Energy on November 15, 2021.

Sowolo Haporopake clan Chairman, Henry Mano said PDL4 Oil-Head base landowner issues are legacy issues.

“Most importantly, the demand and petition by the four PDL4 ILGs in Gobe does not stop the Department of Petroleum and Energy from making payments on-foot such as the current CAP MoA or IDG payments.”

Moloko Tipurupeke ILG Chairman, Mono Apiko Pelipe added that what the landowners are asking for is the Government to pay out outstanding claims.

Kerry Duku, Chairman of Andai ILG clan, said the project will shut down for an indefinite period if their demands are not met.