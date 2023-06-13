Landowners challenge Forest deal

The signing ceremony for the agreement is scheduled to take place today, June 13th, 2023.

The landowners argue that the FMA infringes upon their rights and have garnered the support of Pomio Member of Parliament, Elias Kapavore.

In a letter addressed to the relevant authorities, Kapavore highlighted the concerns raised by the landowners from the Melkoi Local Level Government (LLG) in Pomio District and the Gasmata LLG in Kandrian Gloucester District.

He stressed the importance of excluding the local forest areas from the proposed Ania Kapiura Fulleborne FMA.

These areas, including Ainpul, Weipo, and Amelei, are integral to the Pomio District's Special Economic Zones (SEZ) and the overall development of the South Coast Economic Corridor.

Kapavore argued that the implementation of the FMA without the landowners' Free Prior Informed Consent would restrict their ability to engage in new development initiatives beyond what is outlined in the agreement.

He urged the authorities to respect the spirit of the Pomio District SEZ and excise the mentioned areas from the proposed FMA.

The landowners also raised concerns about the suppression of their development rights and unequal participation in the project. They emphasized the need for a more inclusive approach that allows local landowners to actively participate in the development process.

Kapavore referred to the government's policy initiative of 'Take Back PNG and leave no child behind,' which promotes the involvement of local communities in the development of national resources.

Despite the opposition from landowners, the Papua New Guinea Forest Authority (PNGFA) has announced the completion of allocation processes for the Ania Kapiura Fulleborne Forest Management Agreement Project.

The project involves the amalgamation of seven expired Timber Rights Purchase projects into one, covering a total area of 337,880 hectares.

The FMA, which has a 35-year cutting cycle, is set to be signed between the National Forest Board and the developer, Stettin Bay Lumber Company (SBLC), on June 13th, 2023, at the PNGFA headquarters in Port Moresby. The project aims to provide sustainable economic, environmental, social, and cultural benefits to the rural communities of the Talasea District, Kandrian-Gloucester District and Pomio District.

SBLC, a registered member of the Forest Certification Organisation, is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and adheres to its guidelines and policies. The company's involvement in the project goes beyond logging and timber exports, as they also establish plantations within the project area.

The Ania Kapiura Fulleborne FMA Project aligns with the government's policy directives, including the total ban on round-log exports and the promotion of downstream processing by 2025.

The PNGFA acknowledges the project's significant contributions since its inception in 1976 under the Timber Rights Purchase arrangement. It has generated substantial revenue and facilitated infrastructure development.

The Forest Authority emphasizes the transition from the old concept to the new integrated sustainable forest management approach, leading to the renaming of the project as the Ania Kapiura Fulleborne Amalgamated FMA Project.

However, landowners and representatives from the Ania Kapiura Fulleborne area have expressed their objection to the proposed FMA Agreement.

Despite their opposition, the PNGFA and SBLC remain committed to moving forward with the project, highlighting its alignment with government policies and the long-term benefits it will bring to the rural population.