Land, Resource Compensation Laws Reviewed

CLRC Secretary Dr. Mange Matui said this review is very critical as it emphasizes on landowner and resource owner compensation for the use of their land and natural resources.

The seminar paves the way for the compilation of the final report and recommendations to be submitted to the Government in March after wide consultations in Southern Highlands, Jiwaka, Madang, Oro and Central provinces last year.

“Our people have been tussling with the issue on compensation since the 1960’s and they are slowly missing out, which makes this review very timely and appropriate,” he said.

He said it was good to note that the review also looked into key issues on land, resource ownership, equality and participation, landowner rights and protection of those rights, benefit sharing, and downstream processing.

Dr. Matui said among other things, the review also assessed the arrangement on project agreements or Memorandum of Agreements (MOA) and relevant policies and existing legislations that deal with land and natural resources, both renewable and non-renewable.

He added that all though the findings and recommendations were derived from the views sought from provincial administrations, landowners and resource owners, government agencies, and resource developers, factories, and plantations.