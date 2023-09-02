Land program embraced

The program is jointly facilitated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the PNG Government, through the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA), on the New Britain Island.

The FOLUR impact program is funded through the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in its 7th rollout in PNG, and is focused on the two provinces of East and West New Britain.

In East New Britain, two LLGs of Inland Baining in Gazelle District and Central Pomio in Pomio District, were chosen due to their existing forest resources and the rate of deforestation due to economic and development activities such as logging and palm oil, as well as farming of cocoa and the recently introduced balsa.

Speaking at a recent weeklong validation workshop for data collectors in Kokopo was ENB Deputy Provincial Administrator for Socio Economic Services (SES), Peter Peniat.

The validation workshop brought together data collectors and community members, led by their respective Ward Members from the five wards of Central Pomio LLG; Olaipun, Marmar, Galue, Pomio and Sali.

The data was collected in March and April this year in the Inland Baining and the Central Pomio LLGs respectively.

When acknowledging the UNDP and partners in the FOLUR project, Peniat said the Provincial Executive Council (PEC) has already approved its partnership with the UNDP in this program.

“UNDP is not new to Pomio District, as under GEF-4, a cocoa project was rolled out in Poio Ward of Melkoi LLG, a few years ago. Central Pomio LLG is chosen because it is home to both cocoa and palm oil.”

He urged community members to meaningfully take part in the discussions to validate the information presented to them during the workshop.

The vaildation workshop, held at the Rapopo Resort in Kokopo, began on Monday and concluded on Wednesday for the Pomio District group, and continued on Thursday and will end today (Saturday) for the team from Gazelle District.

Meanwhile, workshop facilitators have given the assurance that there will be regular follow up meetings with the concerned ward communities and the host government authorities after this validation workshop.

The GEF 4 FOLUR impact program has a six-year life span and this is its first year of the project.