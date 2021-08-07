Land inspected for housing project

This follows discussions with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to provide a commercial project, constructing affordable and market rate housing in NCD.

The project aims to provide around 1500-2000 dwellings, with 75 percent of them provided on an affordable basis to Papua New Guineans.

“I am very happy to be able to have made some substantial progress towards realising this initiative today,” said the Treasurer after conducting land inspections.

“Provision of affordable housing is an important part of the Government’s Take Back PNG platform – giving people ownership of assets, land and housing.”

Additionally, the Treasurer met with the Vice President of the World Bank, Victoria Kwakwa, in May to discuss developments and objectives around World Bank support to Papua New Guinea.

As part of these discussions, the Treasurer outlined the need for long term engagement between the World Bank and PNG, and the importance of providing support directly to the PNG budget, alongside the need to support key growth sectors outlined by the Marape Government.

“The World Bank has been a key and strategic partner for many years, and will be providing direct support towards implementing our budget this year,” said Ling-Stuckey.

“We are happy for the range of infrastructure, agriculture, health and education projects we are managing to get underway with the Bank, and look forward to expanding this over time.”