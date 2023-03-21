Land guide ToT program launched

The program was launched by the Deputy Governor of Morobe Province, Willie Simbisi, Australian Government Consul-General in Lae, Mark Foxe, and Bohage Bebinaso, DDA CEO of Markham district.

Australian Consul-General in Lae, Mark Foxe, in his welcome remarks commended Grow PNG for being able to bring together key representatives, key stakeholders from agribusiness, development partners, landowner groups and also other significant partners.

He said to ensure the Land Access Guide is understood, more awareness needs to be done, and this can be achieved through training.

“It is important to develop the next generation of trainers to come through, so I see great importance being placed on the benefits of this training.”

Simbisi thanked Grow PNG for its continuity in pursuing to develop a Training of Trainers package based on the Land Access Guide after its Launching in 2021.

“I am convinced that the Land Access ToT program will enable other certified trainers to carry on the training on land access to a wide reach. This is a way forward to encourage customary landowners to offer their land for agricultural development,” he stated.

Lack of education and awareness on land lease partnerships towards reaching durable agreements between landowners and agribusiness investors has limited the opportunity for investment in the Markham valley.

Landowners from Markham district appreciated and acknowledged Grow PNG and partners for the Land Access Guide ToT Program, saying this was what the landowners have been lacking for so long.

There is a gap in information and knowledge around land access.

Bebinaso said landowners are not aware of how and why they should make their land available for agriculture investment, repeating that awareness is needed for them to realise the importance of the investment, why they should release their land and ensure they are participating in making their land available. That is, the type of information that is lacking and is not getting down to the landowners.

The Grow PNG Train the Trainer program is a deliverable work program of the Land Access Working Group from early research and documentation of land access challenges in Markham in 2020.

A Land Access Guide was developed as an outcome of that work, and launched by Koni Iguan, MP for Markham, in 2021.

This land access guide is the first in the country, and also the first to be converted into a full training program.

Grow PNG is an Australian government funded initiative under the PNG-Australia Partnership and is a subsidiary of Grow Asia Partnerships, supported by the World Economic Forum to help implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Strategy.

Established in 2019, Grow PNG is based in Lae, Morobe Province, the gateway to the Markham Valley agricultural corridor