Land Commission workshop underway

Due to flight delays, the workshop started at 1.30pm today at the Lae International Hotel.

The Land Commission of Papua New Guinea is a merger of the Land Titles Commission and the National Land Commission.

Acting Chief Commissioner, Molean Kilepak, his deputy, Ruth Gelu, and their team from the Department of Justice and Attorney General arrived in Lae today to host their three-day corporate plan validation workshop.

The first session this afternoon was attended by provincial administrators from Central and Southern Highlands, representatives from the Morobe Provincial Administration and Butibam Progress Inc.

The acting chief commissioner gave a brief background of the revenue-generating entity, the Land Commission of PNG, which was created following the passing of the Land Commission Act 2022 on September 2nd last year.

The current Act has repealed the ‘Land Titles Commission Act 1962’ and the ‘National Land Registration Act 1977’; the Land Commission will now perform all the roles, functions and responsibilities of the Land Titles Commission and the National Land Commission.

Kilepak outlined that the formulation of a corporate plan is one of two requirements for an entity to be independent and separate; the other is the need for a separate law.

“If all of us contribute positively to this workshop and finalise and ensure that our Minister launches the corporate plan, it will be a milestone that all of us can be proud of and say that we contributed to address the subject of land,” he said.

“There are many problems associated with land; offices and staff who are involved in corrupt deals, this corporate plan will aim to address that. It will provide avenues where we can discipline people, remove them or refer them to the police, recruit staff, provide housing and more.”

Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Pila Niningi, was not able to make the trip to Lae because of the visit of the Indonesian President to Port Moresby.

Speaking in his stead was first secretary, Thelma Kavanamur.

“In Papua New Guinea, we are the land and the land is us,” she said. “Looking at what we’ve established in this nation – a very young nation – looking at sovereignty, looking at independence, looking at democracy, looking at where we’re going to go as a nation, 95 or so percent of our land is customary land.”

Kavanamur said the Land Commission is an initiative undertaken by the Marape-Rosso government to see that the Land Commission Act 2022 is commenced and the entity is in operation.

“So I just want to leave you with one thing and that is for you to remember, ‘If not me, who? If not now, when?’

“You’re in the position that you’re at, in the office that you hold, you’re here for a purpose. And why not you to bring change to your office, to your people, to your community and to this country?

“We need people to rise up to bring positive change. And the Land Commission, I’m excited about this because it’s something that has been shelved and it’s just been sitting there just to have someone believe in it and bring it to life. And my Minister has done that. We’re excited because this is our legacy. This is your legacy.”

The corporate plan validation workshop will end on Friday, July 7th.