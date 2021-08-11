Lanco Piggery On Track

Trans Wonderland Limited (TWL) managing Director Larry Andagali revealed this during a presentation on the lanco’s business initiatives at the Community Affairs and Media Workshop held recently.

Wonderland Agristock is a locally registered company owned by the five key landowner companies of Trans Wonderland Ltd, Gigira Development Corporation, Mananda Umbrella Joint Venture and PNG Mining, Petroleum Hospitality Services and Hides Gas Development Company Ltd, together with Oil Search Limited.

Mr Andagali said the K10 million project has already commenced the first phase costing K4, 363,000 seeing the establishment of a 200 sow farm that will provide breeding stock for out growers.

“From 2021 to 2022, the first phase will be focused on out grower development and extension. In 2023, phase 5 and 6, which is the construction of an abattoir and wholesale distribution of pork will take place. In 2024, the final stage, retail distribution will take place,” he said.

Mr Andagali stated however, that commencement of each phase is dependent on access to land and that the company is seeking funding for phase 3 and 4.

Phases three and four are focused out grower development and expansion, estimated to cost around K1,089,000 and involves establishing model farms and training programs for out growers involving 180 farmers.

He added that the local communities would grow sweet potato feed for the piggeries in Hela province.

“Oil and gas is not something people know about, it is something new to us. But, pigs and kaukau (sweet potato) we know, so we are going back to our roots to sustain our livelihoods and prepare for life after oil and gas.”