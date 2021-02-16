Laloki youth take coding and drone class

Themed ‘breaking barriers,’ the workshop introduced the young learners to digital tools that promote team building, the importance of well-being, and problem-solving skills through computer game coding, robot building, and drone piloting.

The workshop was supported ExxonMobil PNG (EMPNG) through PNG Flying Labs, a local non-governmental organisation.

PNG Flying Labs Co-Founder Sophia-Joy Soli said "Without EMPNG's assistance and endorsement from Laloki Ward 1 Councillor, Hon. George Pote Girisa, we would not have been able to train and expose these children, especially young girls, to this Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) based program.”

"We are also grateful for EMPNG volunteers visiting our classes to share their professional experience with our young participants."

The participants proved eager to learn new skills.

"After the first day of hands-on training, I was so grateful that my dad encouraged me to join the course," said 12-year old Paul Kaluwin.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, EMPNG's Public Policy Manager, Sam Koyama, encouraged participants to share their knowledge from the workshop.

"Motivating our students to value their education is a driver that we need here in Papua New Guinea. It is everyone’s responsibility to not just learn, but pass their learning on to others in our respective communities," Sam concluded

PNG Flying Labs was conducted with the support of EMPNG’s Science Ambassador Program (SAP).

Since 2013, more than 5,000 Papua New Guinean students have participated in SAP with EMPNG volunteers visiting 90 classrooms across PNG LNG Project areas and Port Moresby schools to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.