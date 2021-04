Dr. Wilbur told this news room that the hospital is still open and normal operation are ongoing but observing the Niupel pasin regulation.

This means one patient to a bed or room; ensuring they wear masks and sanitize regularly.

Towards the end of March, admission ceased for two weeks for disinfections exercise to be carried out, in order stop the spread of Covid-19 virus, since there were staff who had contracted Covid-19 virus.