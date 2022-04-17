Laloki Hospital Launches Major Projects

The projects came about as a result of a positive response from the Ministry and Department of Health to a peaceful protest staged by the hospital staff in late 2019, to fight for clean water.

The small protest urged the then Minister for Health, Dr. Puka Temu and Dr. Gua Tau from the health department who went to listen to their plight, hence the five projects now launched, including clean fresh water from Water PNG.

“Thank you Water PNG for delivering in the fastest time, Laloki Psychiatric Hospital has ever known. We waited for more than two decades, a couple of years more, was worth a wait,” said hospital staff, Patricia Urum.

The other project that was also embarked on and completed was the Forensic Ward of the hospital, which got burnt on the 5th of May 2020 when the fire hit the Coral Wing that hosts the forensic ward.

“We accepted that hindrance gracefully because anything is expected of our setting here in Laloki. Coincidently, the incident happened at that time when Laloki Psychiatric Hospital was going through transition and immediately after and impasse in the management hierarchy.” She added.

That was a challenge inherited by the new Chief Executive Officer, Dr Losovati Dauguno Aisi (Dr.Wilbur) and now it is restored for opening.

A major setback or the hospital has been the ageing fleet of vehicles in fact all obsolete but resilient and loyal to the needs of the institution, though a costly exercise.

“Today we welcome two new vehicles, 15 seater Ace bus which is presented here and a 10-seater Toyota land cruiser which soon to be delivered,” she said.

In addition, Urum said the best part of it all was a first ever five-year Corporate Plan 2021-2025 and organizational policy manual draft that they had developed that was also launched.

“The Corporate Plan will help us monitor finances and liabilities, identify opportunities and control internal system and structures. Our practices here now will be governed by the policies and principles to be launched today, and only through joint effort will be able to reach our fundamental goals.”

On behalf of the staff, Urum said the launching of these significant projects would pave way for more deserving projects. These recognizes their services to mental health, bearing in mind that ‘there is no health without mental health’.