Lagaip protestors take legal action

This follows after the Commissioner through a letter dated November 2nd 2023, directing the change in the counting venue from Wabag to Goroka due to security issues.

The Hagen National Court presided over Justice Peter Toliken have granted their order pursuant to order 4 Rule 49 (5) of the National Court Rules, allowing the Plaintiff to move the motion.

This is a matter between Plaintiff Tomait Kapili, against first defended Lagaip Returning Officer Newman Wailyo, second defendant Simon Sinai, and third defendant the Electoral Commission of PNG.

Toliken said pursuant to order 12 Rule 1 of the National Court Rules, the defendants are restrained from moving the counting of the ballot boxes from the Lagaip Open Electorate Supplementary election to Goroka as per the defendant’s directive pending the determination of the proceedings.

He ordered also the Returning Officer Wailyo to be restrained from appointing a counting center pursuant to Order 12 Rule 1 of the National Court Rule.

Toliken then ordered the plaintiff to serve the originating process and the notice of this motion to the defendant within 72 hours required by the rules.

Justice Toliken adjourned the matter to Thursday November 9th 2023 for inter-partes hearing, where both parties will be present in court.