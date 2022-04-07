Lae Youth Cyclists Reach Maramuni

The group, known as 'Lae Pedal Power', which has already cycled several parts of the country, reached Maramuni last Friday (April 1) night after a day on the 57km Maramuni Road which passes through some of the most-rugged and difficult terrain in the country.

Lae Pedal Power is mostly crew of young men from all over the city who advocate for peace and unity by cycling around the country.

They just missed out on the opening of the Maramuni Road by Prime Minister James Marape, who in his opening address, spoke of the Maramuni Road and Enga-Sepik Highway as a means to unite the country.

Marape acknowledged the boys from Lae as he was leaving Maramuni last Saturday.

The group travelled to Wabag from Lae with their bicycles on a PMV and then cycled to Maramuni on the new, steep and unsealed road.

They received a standing ovation from the people of Maramuni for their courage and determination as they pedalled in waving the flags of Papua New Guinea and Morobe.

Group president Gabe Bago, from Morobe Patrol Post in the Huon Gulf, said the cycling group was formed to turn young people away from a life of crime.

They had intended to cycle all the way to East Sepik, however, had to stop at Maramuni as that was where the road ended.

“It took us a whole day for the 12 of us Lae boys to cycle from Wabag to Maramuni. It was great to stop at villages along the way to Maramuni and talk with the people. Engans are not bad people, rather, they are very good people,” said Bago.

He added,” They are loving and caring people as they showed us all the way from Wabag to Maramuni. “We are here to test the new road and promote the message of unity, ‘Wan Kantri’.

The group recuperated in Maramuni at the weekend and will decide what to do next.