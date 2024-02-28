Lae workers sent to Aust

They are part of a program that falls under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme, where workers are sent to Australia to develop their skills, earn income and support their families back home while also filling in the labour gaps.

The pilot project is run by Lae’s Tok Stret Consulting Ltd.

Program manager, Julian Byrne, said the 16 candidates will be working in different farms in Australia.

“We have in total, 53 candidates that are living and working in Australia since December 2023,” she said. “It seems that every month, we are sending a whole lot of people. Today, with these 16, plus 53…it would be a total of 69 candidates out of Lae district.

“Other hubs, like Mt Hagen, Port Moresby, Goroka – they’re going to Goroka next week to do awareness up there – they will also be sending candidates down there. But hopefully, they do a lot of selection out of Lae because Lae seems to be the only place that is more organised plus we have dedicated people working on this program.”

The candidates will not only be based in Brisbane; one of them will be working in Perth, while another young man from Menyamya will be in Sydney. All of them have signed four-year contracts to live and work in Australia.

LCA chief executive officer, Robin Calistus, encouraged the candidates to be good ambassadors of PNG and especially Lae district.

“Australia is different from Papua New Guinea,” he stated. “How we operate here is very different from how they operate there. Time is important, it is an essential thing. You must turn up on time.

“It’s very important to listen to your employers.

“We have had feedback from those we sent abroad. They are calling us back and telling us, we are waking up at 3am. Like my son, who’s down there. We said yes, we already told you, it’s not easy. It will be hard but you’re going to work and earn money. And you’re going to learn a lot of things in Australia in terms of your job. You’re not going to be labourers; you’re workers.

“Papua New Guinea, we’re not following the laws as we are supposed to. In Australia, everything is done by law and as per regulation. Breach it and you will be fined or sent back.”

Calistus shared that it would take a month or two for the candidates to get used to how things are done abroad, admitting that it would not be an easy task.

He encouraged them to persevere and never give up.

“First thing, you are representing John Rosso, then your family and the ward that you are from. You represent Morobe and Lae. Even though you’re from a different district, different village or province, you came from Lae, Morobe Province.”

Calistus said 53 candidates are already in Australia, and another 69 will be sent. The 16 candidates are part of the second lot of workers.

The CEO revealed that more will be sent, as New Zealand is also asking for workers, while USA will also open its doors soon.