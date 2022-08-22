Lae Warmly Welcomes DPM

This is his first official visit as the Deputy Prime Minister, to his electorate after the formation of government for the 11th Parliament.

A water salute was given as the aircraft he was in taxied to a stop, where he was received by a guard of honour.

Accompanying the DPM was Huon Gulf’s new MP, Jason Peter. They were both received by a delegation consisting of officials from the Morobe Provincial Administration and Lae City Authority.

From Nadzab, a large convoy made its way back to the Morobe Disaster Centre, where members of the provincial election steering committee (PESC) officially welcomed and congratulated Rosso for taking the second highest post in the country.

He was then briefed by the PESC Chairman, Kissu Lucas, on the role of the committee and the activities and decisions that were made during the 2022 national general elections.

Lucas told the DPM that though the names of eligible voters were submitted, most of them were not included when the 2022 electoral roll was printed.

“From the issues that we have raised, proper electoral roll update must be conducted, or alternate system to be used, like biometrics,” he recommended. “We put emphasis strongly on biometrics.

“Electoral Commission should engage local service providers. For example, we need a helicopter to use for insertion and extraction. There’s no point in engaging a chopper company in Port Moresby when we have local helicopter companies here which we can directly engage and we have a longstanding good relationship with them.”

Lucas further outlined that after elections, Morobe has an outstanding of K2,248,600; most of which were owed to temporary election workers, security personnel and service providers.

In response, DPM Rosso said he has nothing but praise and commendation for the committee.

“You’ve done a remarkable job; the security provided, the logistic support despite limited funding and everything else, yupla sanap strong stret. Commendations to everyone involved. Long Kabwum and Markham, it’s an unfortunate incident. No planning would have fixed it. We did not expect that.”

Rosso further gave assurance that the Government has prioritised a review of the electoral process, where it will be dissected, managed and planned properly for 2027.

“We have already started that process, and I was fortunate yesterday (Thursday), I was with the Electoral Commissioner, the Police Commissioner and the Treasurer, and we dissected the budget and I can assure you that all the outstanding payments here from Morobe will be paid.”

(Deputy Prime Minister and Lae MP, John Rosso, being welcomed by a singsing group from Butibam village)