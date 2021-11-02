Lae Urban Clinics Closed

Innocent members of the community, especially the young and the elderly, will suffer the consequences of the majority who are verbally or physically attacking health workers due to vaccine fears.

Health workers and support staff manning facilities around the city have reported incidents of stone throwing, swearing and threats to their personal safety, with members of public viewing them as agents of the forced COVID-19 vaccine.

While the Morobe Provincial Health Authority is yet to advise residents of the situation, health workers on ground have said no one is manning the clinics as they have all been asked to stay at home until further notice.

A visit to the Malahang and Butibam clinics revealed that similar notices were posted saying: “Haus sik bai pas inap ol bosman/bosmeri i tok orait lo open gen”. (Hospital will close until approval is received from bosses.)

The next option for residents would be to go to the overcrowded ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital or visit private clinics and pharmacies.

(An old woman seeking treatment from the Malahang Health Centre had no choice but to go back home as the clinic closed its gates starting Monday morning)