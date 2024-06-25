Lae signs sister city agreement

The partnership aims to foster deeper economic, cultural, and educational ties between the two cities.

Robin Calistus, CEO of Lae City Authority, signed on behalf of Lae, while Neita Wiese, President and CEO of Charleston Sister Cities International, signed earlier in Charleston. Carlo Capua, Chair-elect of Sister Cities International, facilitated the signing, with Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso and Dr. Suely Saro from Long Beach, California, officiating the event.

Capua, who visited Lae 21 years ago, emphasized the transformative potential of city-to-city partnerships. "These mayor-to-mayor partnerships are a two-way exchange of ideas and culture, and present an exciting opportunity for economic development, education, and cultural exchange," he remarked.

Calistus expressed optimism, stating, “The signing of this partnership is a blessing for the people of Lae city and the people of PNG. It’s a great opportunity for us to learn from one another and help one another.”

Deputy Prime Minister Rosso highlighted the partnership's role in cultural exchange and the expansion of education and business ties. Dr. Saro, a key advocate for Sister Cities partnerships, spoke about the power of such relationships to improve lives by linking communities globally. She also mentioned her hopes to establish a similar partnership with Port Moresby.

Representatives from Sister Cities and Long Beach attended the FestPac Cultural Festival in Hawai'i, where they met with the Papua New Guinea delegation. These new partnerships are part of the "7 for 70" initiative, which aims to create seven new Sister City relationships in the Pacific Islands by 2026 in celebration of the 70th anniversary of Sister Cities International.

This initiative, announced at the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit in 2023, seeks to strengthen ties between the United States and Pacific Islands nations. Sister Cities International, founded in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, now includes over 400 U.S. cities with relationships in 2,100 communities across 145 countries, including this new connection with Papua New Guinea.