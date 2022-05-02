Lae Set To Host Interschool Expo

To be hosted at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium, the schools’ exhibitions will fall under the six categories of:

Science and technology Arts and culture Tourism and hospitality Entertainment Agriculture and medicinal plants, and Public speaking/motivational speech

Morobe’s provincial program advisor for education, Keith Tangui, applauded the principal of Busu Secondary School, George Noble, for taking charge of preparations as the chairman of the interschool exhibition committee.

“Schools will show their talents, skills, their knowledge and attitudes of how they do things in their schools,” stated Tangui.

“I’d like to thank Mr Noble, the provincial administrator and Mr Robin Bazzinuc, our deputy administrator social services, for making it happen.

“Last year, due to COVID-19, we parked that K100,000. And this year’s K100,000 has added to K200,000; that’s a lot of money. So we’re bringing in all the secondary schools and high schools from Morobe to showcase what they do in their schools.”

The participating schools include Lae-based schools as well as Bayune Lutheran High School in Bulolo district, Boana Lutheran High School in Nawaeb district and the Menyamya Secondary School, which is over eight hours away from Lae city.

Chairman of the exhibition committee, Noble, said rural schools will get more money to assist them with preparations, especially in terms of logistics.

“It will be K6,000 each for rural schools, depending upon how many items they are presenting,” said Noble. “If they are bringing all the six areas, like tourism and hospitality, arts and culture – we will give K6,000 each.

“Town schools will get K5,000 each and the remaining money will be for presentation and all the other things.

“Rural school students when they come, urban schools will be accommodating them. To do that, we will give a certain amount of money to that hosting school.”

Judges have been sourced from the National Polytechnic Institute of Papua New Guinea, the PNG University of Technology and the University of Goroka.

Noble said this is to ensure fairness and transparency.

The public has been encouraged to attend this two-day expo, which starts on Wednesday at 8.30am, and will end on Thursday at 3.30pm.

(Busu Secondary School students during their recent exhibition)