Lae sec road to be sealed

This follows the completion of road sealing with proper drainage and road surface marking for Parer, Gurney, Buchanan and Chayter streets at Eriku.

Furthermore, solar streetlights will be installed as well.

In giving an update, the Lae City Authority said work has progressed into Doyle, Trist Avenue, Drayton and Cross street roads, which will be sealed within the next few weeks.

“It will not be patrol grading,” clarified LCA.

“Once sealed, work will progress into Lae Secondary School, Oak Street and through Eriku shopping centres.

“Roadwork will further advance into Boundary Road and other streets in Ward 1 of Lae Urban LLGC.

“We will still cover other street roads in the city.

“Contracts for some have already been issued. Formal announcements will be made in the days ahead.”