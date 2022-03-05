Lae Roadworks Progressing

“The Malahang junction to Busurum section has been completed while work is now at Hunter towards Butibam village.

“It is a one lane access from Busu Secondary School down to Butibam junction as contractors are now pouring concrete on slabs from Balob Teachers College.

“Residents and road users are urged to observe and follow road signs for a smooth flow of traffic in and out of the roadwork area.

“Residents must also make it your responsibility to look after the contractor's equipment and machineries and also maintain safety for all road users.

“We committed and have delivered better roads (both main roads and suburban roads) for our taxpayers over the last four years and we will continue to do so into the future.

“The Kamkumung road upgrade is also in progress and so are the suburban roads at East Taraka, Eriku and Two-Mile to Three-Mile streets.

“Nothing happens overnight and we would like to thank the Marape PANGU-led government for putting funding into the National Department of Works to have our main arterial roads in the city upgraded.”

The Lae MP further acknowledged Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, and the Morobe Provincial Government for the 20 percent GST revenue returns to Lae City Authority, which now enables them to fix and upgrade the city’s suburban roads.

“We are delivering much needed infrastructure for all sectors under each respective DSIP components with good backing from our National Government, donor partners and taxpayers,” continued Rosso.

“That is an indication of good prudent management of taxpayers’ monies and good governance that has been lacking in Lae for many decades.

“Thank you to the contractors, engineers and everyone in Lae who are keen to see Lae change for the better.”