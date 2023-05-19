Lae residents complain of stench

Community leader and senior citizen of Lae city, Sasa Zibe-Kokino, said he has been advocating against this waste management issue from the three fish processing facilities at Malahang since last year.

Zibe-Kokino even submitted a letter to the Lae City Authority in June last year regarding the improper industrial waste disposal, but is yet to get a response.

Health concerns have also been raised by residents at Bumbu and especially the Butibam health centre, which closes its doors when the wastes, mixed with floodwater, spill into the clinic.

Zibe-Kokino’s sentiments were shared by volunteer teacher at the Ampuc Elementary School, at Bumbu’s Waria Compound.

Emily Robert, who has been volunteering at the school for three years now, said numerous complaints have been forwarded to their LLG and district leaders following disease outbreaks, but no to avail.

She repeated her call to the Ahi LLG President, Malcolm Kalo, to assist his ward.

“Mipla singaut lo president Malcolm, em lo Ahi, ward 2. Em lukautim displa eria go kam,” she said. (We are calling on president Malcolm in Ahi, ward 2.)

“Em nid lo kirap na lukluk lo displa issue. Em save olsem skul stap lo hia. Em yet kam lo skul, em witnesim olgeta samting but why isn’t he doing anything?” (He needs to address this. He knows the school is here. He came and witnessed everything here but why isn’t he doing anything?)

When asked about this issue, the scientific officer of the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority, Shirley Mole, said CEPA is obligated to perform its roles not only to the permit holders but also the public.

“If there’s any complaint, we accept submissions through certain mediums, like for Lae is the Morobe Provincial Administration and Lae City Authority,” she said. “Bring your complaints over to them so they can get the CEPA officers to deal directly in the area that’s impacted.”