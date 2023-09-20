Lae residents commended

Deputy Operations Commander at the Lae Metropolitan Command, Nacca Paul, said while celebrations were hosted at various locations around the city, police noted a significant change in mindset. In the past, intoxicated individuals would cause unnecessary disturbances at public events. This year, there were barely any alcohol-related disruptions in the city.

“We did celebrate a successful 48th independence for Lae city,” Paul, who was in charge of independence operations, stated.

“At 7.30pm, 8pm, fireworks went off. Residents came in truckloads, stood and enjoyed it and when it was over, they all went off.”

Paul also noted a peaceful celebration at the LaeFest, which was hosted at the Lae Botanical Gardens on September 15th and 16th.

“That also went unhindered. It was nice. It ended on a high note on Saturday. On Saturday, Unitech also hosted its own independence celebrations. Up there at Unitech, it was very packed but okay. I have not received any major incident report, of anything going out of hand or not. So Lae celebrated peacefully.

“Papua New Guineans living within Lae – even in settlements and on the fringes of the city – they were very patriotic and respected the day compared to the past where we had hooligans and drunkards causing nuisances and so forth. For this 48th independence, we have observed and seen maturity.

“I also didn’t see a resident coming out in their provincial colours. Everyone was in national colours.”

Over 360 police personnel were deployed for the independence operation.

The deputy operations commander commended residents for celebrating independence peacefully, saying: “I’m very happy that citizens came with respect.”