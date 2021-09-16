Lae residents brave weather

The streets of Eriku, Top Town, Market and the outer limits of the city were flooded in red, black and gold colours.

Residents going into shops were pleasantly surprised to be greeted by staff fully-attired in their respective traditional wear.

Anderson’s at Eriku was one such outlet that went all out to replace its usual appearance with fresh flowers, plants and PNG colours.

Shoppers were given the opportunity to take pictures with Anderson’s staff while a lone Trobriand Island woman provided entertainment by blowing her whistle and doing the Tapioca dance up and down the aisles.

Residents gathered at the Sir John Ignatius Kilage Stadium to witness the passing out of police reservists under a program initiated by the Morobe Provincial Government.

Others gathered at the Lae Central Park at Top Town to commemorate Independence celebrations.

The celebrations were generally peaceful, thanks to heavy police presence.