Lae police reservist apprehended for extortion

The complainant is a 32-year-old seafarer who had driven his friend’s vehicle to Lae Top Town on Wednesday, March 6th, between 11.30am and 12pm.

As he was stepping out of the vehicle, he was approached by a police officer who introduced himself as ‘Constable John Paul’.

The officer started writing alleged offences and defects in his notepad and told the complainant that they all amount to K1,500 in total.

He then insisted that the complainant show him his account balance on his mobile phone when he was told that he did not have that kind of money in his account.

After seeing the seafarer’s account balance, the reservist said: “You probably came in yesterday and spent all your money.”

The reservist made the complainant transfer his remaining K100 to his personal account, and told him to continue sending money until he reaches K1,500.

He then took the complainant’s mobile number and allowed him to leave.

The matter was brought to the attention of Morobe Provincial Police Commander, Supt Jacob Singura, who then reached out to acting Lae metropolitan commander, Senior Inspector James Luan, for his assistance.

The reservist was properly identified and apprehended.

“The metropolitan superintendent and I will not just sit and let this continue in front of us and tarnish our reputation as a disciplined organisation,” Supt Singura stated.

“It is an organisation that we are proud of and will protect its integrity.

“Let this be a deterrent. We will not stop arresting anyone who continues to behave and misbehave like that.”