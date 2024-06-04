Lae police demand handover of suspects

Led by the acting metropolitan superintendent, Inspector Kamimiel Selot, police personnel and concerned Lae residents who are part of the peace and good order committee convoyed to the East Sepik settlement called ‘Geks’, to highlight taxpayers’ frustration at the rising law and order issues in the city, especially harassment and armed robberies.

Among the incidences that occurred last week was the attack of Lohberger Engineering staff at Voco Point. Also, a family traveling by boat from Popondetta on Friday were held up at the same locaton at around 11.30pm. The suspects pretended to help the family ashore then stole K3,700 and their mobile phones and ran off.

Inspector Selot told the Geks community that their informal market at Voco Point will remain closed until suspects are handed over to police.

“Bring them over and allow the process of law to take its course,” he said.

“Here, I believe your parents are talking but you children refuse to listen. So now, you give them to us and let the law deal with them. I see that parents here cannot help. That’s all I can say. Voco Point market will remain closed.”

The community at Geks has been given two weeks to identify and hand over the suspects before a further course of action is taken to ensure Voco Point is safe for the business houses there as well as residents.