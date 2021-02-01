Lae opens legal year

Residents turned up to watch the colourful procession consisting of three of the judges; resident judge Justice Jacinta Murray, Justice John Kaumi, Acting Justice Paulus Dowa, the legal fraternity, members of the Royal PNG Constabulary and the Correctional Services.

From the courthouse, the procession proceeded to the Anglican Church All Souls Parish for the 2021 commemoration service.

Justice Murray said though the event was a last-minute decision, she thanked her staff for making the service a success, including the police and CS officers for continuing the tradition of hosting the parade.

She outlined that Port Moresby is simultaneously hosting their event, adding whatever the Chief Justice will say there covers all the provinces.

“And that is why I have not got a speech but that does not stop me from acknowledging the presence of all of you and thank you.”

(From left: Resident judge Justice Jacinta Murray, Justice John Kaumi and Acting Justice Paulus Dowa after the commemoration service)