Lae Nursing School Project

Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, had initially made a commitment in 2018 to build the Lae School of Nursing a graduation hall and a multipurpose facility.

Today, this commitment was formalised with a groundbreaking ceremony that was attended by the governor, Australian Consul-General, Mark Fox, and chief executive officer of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority, Dr Kipas Binga.

After welcoming the guests, acting principal, Pauline Bomareo, highlighted that since the institution’s establishment in 1962, this Morobe Provincial Government infrastructural support is a first-of-its-kind.

“All these years, we have hosted our graduations beneath tents and makeshift roofs; a significant ceremony that ought to be duly commemorated in facilities similar to the quality of current standard classrooms and offices under the DFAT and PNG Government partnership initiatives,” she stated.

“We have faith and trust that our good contractor, Morobe Procurement Solutions, will deliver to that high quality during the students’ break before resumption in February 2022.”

Bomareo applauded the consistent collaboration with the Lae School of Nursing, which ensures a quality standard of education, and in turn, promotes a rise in living standards.

“We hope that with the National Government’s plans to decentralise powers and responsibilities to respective provinces, the Morobe Provincial Government and its Kundu Vision can also consider how best to support training institutions in contributing to the human resource for Morobe Province and Papua New Guinea.”

Governor Saonu said while K500,000 has been allocated, he is yet to know the full costing of the building.

“The idea is to make a start instead of toktok, toktok,” he said.

“Mekim stat so that mipla ken kontribiut ken next year so that building will be completed. By then we would know exactly how much will be spent to build that building.

“They will use that K500,000 to lay the foundation and they will let us know, how much more to add on and continue the project.”