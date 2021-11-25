Lae Nightclubs To Close

This directive has been issued by the chairman of the Morobe Provincial Emergency Operations Committee, Bart Ipambonj.

Ipambonj, who is the Morobe Provincial Administrator, made this decision under section 9, subsection 2 of the National Pandemic Act 2020.

He said the committee will act on the advice of the Morobe Provincial Health Authority on the latest status of COVID-19 and reopen the clubs at a later date.

“Any nightclub found to be open will be locked for three months,” he stated.

“This instruction is to be observed. Failure to comply will result in severe penalties applied accordingly under the National Pandemic Act 2020.”

Nightclub operators have already been issued the instruction.

The committee resolved yesterday to physically lock clubs that disregard the directive.