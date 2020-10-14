Lae MP remembers late ACP

“I am shocked to learn of his recent passing, he was a gentleman and a highly disciplined officer,” stated the Lae MP.

“I have known him for a long time. Starting from the days I was a young kiap in Simbu when he was the PPC Simbu.

“I later had the privilege of serving under him as a police man when he was the Lae Metropolitan Superintendent Commander and later when he was ACP Northern Command.

“He has always had my respect. I will miss his smile and advice. He was a highly disciplined officer of the old guard but was a fair boss who always was there with advice and guidance.

“PNG has lost a gentleman and a great police officer.

“Rest in peace sir, salute.”

(The Late Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nema Mondiai)