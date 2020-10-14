 

Lae MP remembers late ACP

BY: Loop Author
07:18, October 14, 2020
John Rosso has passed Lae’s heartfelt condolences to the family of the Late Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nema Mondiai.

“I am shocked to learn of his recent passing, he was a gentleman and a highly disciplined officer,” stated the Lae MP.

“I have known him for a long time. Starting from the days I was a young kiap in Simbu when he was the PPC Simbu.

“I later had the privilege of serving under him as a police man when he was the Lae Metropolitan Superintendent Commander and later when he was ACP Northern Command.

“He has always had my respect. I will miss his smile and advice. He was a highly disciplined officer of the old guard but was a fair boss who always was there with advice and guidance.

“PNG has lost a gentleman and a great police officer.

“Rest in peace sir, salute.”

(The Late Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nema Mondiai)

