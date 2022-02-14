Lae MP outlines major upgrades

Lae MP John Rosso said the AUD$120 million (K290m) upgrade of Lae Port is one of seven ports across the country which will benefit from the AUD$580 million (K1, 401m) funding from the Australian government.

In a statement, the Lae MP and Lands Minister said the massive funding, to be executed through PNG Ports Corporation, is the biggest single investment by Australia in any sector and project in the history of the Australia Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific (AIFFP) – Australia’s assistance programme for the region.

“Thank you to Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Australian government for your continuous support to Papua New Guinea, not just in the maritime infrastructure sector, but in nearly all sectors including education, health, telecommunications, aviation, electrification and road development.

“Thank you to the Marape PANGU-led government for allocating funding for road infrastructure developments in Lae, including the Unitech to Tent City road, Malahang to Chinatown road and the Kamkumung road upgrade.”

Minister Rosso said apart from major arterial roads in the city getting upgraded, the Lae City Authority is also improving and upgrading street and suburban roads in the city.

“The East Taraka suburban road, which has deteriorated over the past decades, has been upgraded and sealed, Eriku street roads, Bumbu Road stretch, Citos street and the Two-Mile to Three-Mile street roads are being worked on to be upgraded and sealed,” stated Rosso.

“Thank you to Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu, IRC Commissioner General Sam Koim and Prime Minister James Marape for the 20 percent GST revenue returns which is now being put to good use since the agreement was signed.

“In twelve months, LCA is prudently managing the funds to implement major neglected infrastructures concentrating on roads in Lae City.

“Lae City has lit up after decades of darkness with the installation of brand new and improved LED street lights at all major roads like the Milfordhaven Road, Bumbu Road, Huon Road and Cassowary Road, among many other city streets.

“With the construction of the new K692 million Nadzab International Airport, Nadzab township development, Yalu Bridge to Nadzab four lane road K380 million, the recently launched K105 million fisheries hub and major infrastructural and business investment developments, Lae will grow as the economic hub of PNG.

“A brand new suburb at Igam will have 1,300 houses built by Toea Homes through Comrade Trustees Services Limited for our servicemen, and is also open to working class people who would like to own a home and land package in a gated community.

“The ANGAU Hospital Redevelopment, funded by the Australia and Papua New Guinea governments, is delivering a world class health facility for the people of Lae and Morobe Province.

“The PNG Health Department with funding from AusAID and ADB are also building brand new hospitals at Tent City and West Taraka. These facilities include emergency, dental, several delivery rooms, birthing suite areas, outpatient care and accommodation for a resident medical doctor.”

Rosso further said the West Taraka facility is built at a cost of almost K7.7 million and K3 million for medical equipment, while Tent City is over K10 million, including K3 million for medical equipment.

“The Lae City Authority is also funding the construction of the K8 million Milfordhaven Level 3 health facility, which will include dental, birthing suites and outpatient care. ADB will be funding the hospital equipment to a tune of K3 million.

“With all these development infrastructures and an improved law and order and good governance, investment confidence has been boosted in Lae from both the business community, government and donor agencies.

“These major projects will ensure the face of Lae and Morobe will transform dramatically. It will also create jobs and spin off activities.”

(Chayter Avenue at Eriku that is currently being upgraded)