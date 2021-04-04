Lae MP concerned with evictions

Rosso returned after three months of being away from his district as he was attending to his obligations as Lands Minister, including one month of COVID-19 hospitalisation.

After opening the Unitech-Tent City Road on Thursday, the 1st of April, he met with Lae media on Saturday and shared his views on matters affecting Lae city.

Among them was the March 23rd eviction of Cormorant Street residents at the rundown National Housing Corporation properties at Cassowary Road.

Rosso was quite concerned that evictions were carried out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he had heard about it whilst in Port Moresby.

“I would ask the news media to see these people, get their stories and any evidence and I would like to sit down and meet with them,” he stated.

Rosso said while some occupants may be evicted due to unpaid rent, others are victims of the system.

“We have to hear both sides of the story but as Member for Lae, I’m very, very concerned about this and if there is any impropriety, I would definitely bring it to the attention of Housing Minister.”

The Cormorant St property has been fenced off by the Chinese-owned company, KC2 Ltd. As explained by NHC regional manager, Andrew Augwi, NHC is giving off its properties to KC2 in an attempt to settle an outstanding balance of over K1 million.

(Workers putting up fencing on Thursday, April 1st, to keep the evicted occupants out)