Lae MP acknowledges residents

He thanked them for working in partnership with his office to progress PNG’s industrial hub.

In his Christmas message, Rosso said: “My beautiful Lae City, with its vibrant and dynamic community, plays a crucial role in the tapestry of our nation.

“Your hard work, dedication and spirit contribute significantly to the progress of Papua New Guinea. Let us continue to work hand in hand, fostering a sense of unity and collaboration that will propel us toward a brighter future.

“I am happy, and thank you all for continuing to work with me and our stakeholders to make Lae a better and beautiful city for all.

“This festive season, let us all spend time to reflect, show gratitude, show forgiveness, give from our hearts and celebrate the spirit of togetherness.

“In the spirit of unity that defines us as a nation, let us come together to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas – a time of love, compassion, and goodwill. It is a season that transcends borders and brings us closer as a community.

“Our country faces many challenges, and we may not overcome all these challenges overnight but as your Deputy Prime Minister, Member for Lae and your humble servant, I am committed and will continue to strive to improve the lives of our people.

“I am humbled by the resilience and strength that our people display in the face of challenges. This Christmas, let us take a moment to appreciate the blessings we have, the richness of our cultural diversity, and the potential that lies within each of us.

“In the spirit of the season, let us also remember those who may be facing challenges or hardships. Reach out to one another with kindness and compassion, embodying the true essence of the Christmas message.

“May this Christmas be a time of joy, peace, harmony and happiness for you and your loved ones. May the festive spirit fill your hearts with warmth and the hope for a prosperous New Year, 2024.

“Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May the coming year bring prosperity, good health, collaboration and success to my beautiful Lae City and our country, Papua New Guinea.”