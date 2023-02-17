Lae market CCTV restored

Lae Market Police Station Commander, Sergeant Gordon Matafimo was on hand to receive the assistance from the Chinese business community.

“CCTV is of great importance to our policing duties to monitor the public’s movement and apprehend law breakers, and I am grateful for this partnership with Chinese business community,” he stated.

The CCTV cameras can rotate and cover up to 500 meters, which includes the entire Lae market and shopping areas along Aircorps Road.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendent, Chief Superintendent Chris Kunyanban, said: “I would like to say thank you to Chinese community for their continuous assistance to police and the people of Lae.

“The CCTV will complement the LCA reservists and other police personnel already on ground at Lae Main Market.”

Since 2019, Lae police have installed several CCTV cameras at public places at main market and the Top Town shopping areas and bus stops to ensure public safety is maintained.

“We are trying to make 2023 the year of Law and Order as it is the intent of the Commissioner of Police and also the desire of everyone in Lae to see Lae as a peaceful place,” added Chief Supt Kunyanban.

“Though we have challenges, we will try to work hard and in cooperation with LCA, MPG and other stakeholders to make Lae a better and safer place.”