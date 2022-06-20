Lae to host first candidate forum

Made up of concerned residents, the Lae Voice for Change is organising to provide a platform for Lae Open candidates to share their policies with voters on Saturday, July 2nd, at the Eriku Oval.

“The event is free and open to the public. The candidates will answer questions from the public during this moderated event,” said the organising committee.

“A member of the group will moderate the forum.

“Specific rules governing the candidate forum will be announced during the event.

“So get ready citizens of PNG. It’s time we take ownership, stand together in solidarity and choose a quality leader who will represent us in Parliament.”

Lae Voice for Change is a social and networking group made up of concerned Lae residents, including the media, community leaders, public servants and youths.

Individuals interested in joining the group can check out their Facebook page for more information.