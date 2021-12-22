Lae to extend boundaries

Lae MP, John Rosso, said they have recommended to the Electoral Boundaries Commission to bring Igam and Bumayong under his electorate.

Igam falls under the Huon Gulf district while Bumayong is in the Nawaeb electorate.

“We’ve recommended that the boundary should go up to the Busu River, and on the other side, it should go all the way up to Yalu – to bring them all under the Lae electorate,” he stated.

“It will make it easier for administration, easier for development because parts of all these areas are physically within Lae.”

Minister Rosso outlined that these areas have not received the development that they deserve as they are located on the outskirts of Huon Gulf and Nawaeb respectively.

The recommendation will get approved by Parliament in a forthcoming session.

Meantime, in partnership with Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, and Nawaeb MP, Kennedy Wenge, Lae district has submitted for funding from the Public Investment Program for the construction of a road leading up to the Busu River.

(Lae MP and Lands Minister, John Rosso)